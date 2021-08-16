Biden Administration Increasing EBT Benefits To The Largest Amount In History This October

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

#Roommates, the Biden administration has made several monumental changes within the last few months, but this latest change to EBT benefits may one of the biggest moves yet…in fact, it’s historical. It was just announced that courtesy of the Biden administration, EBT benefits will increase to the largest amount in history this fall.

@CNN reports, during an announcement earlier today, the White House formally announced that EBT (or food stamps) benefits will increase to a historical level beginning in October. At that time, EBT benefits will increase more than 27%, which is the largest increase in the history of the program. The decision is due to a recent update from the Thrifty Food Plan that determines the allotted amount one receives from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and estimates the cost of food needed for a family of four to have a cost-effective and balanced diet.

The terms of the new increase include a $36 raise in monthly benefits. The current monthly EBT benefit is $121 per person (pre-pandemic) and now that number will jump to $169 per person when the increase becomes official in October. The EBT increase was also based on the current annual living cost and national food price inflation. The need for food stamps greatly increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as over 42 million were enrolled in May—up almost 37 million from February 2020.

Speaking about the ground-breaking decision, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, had this to say:

“A modernized Thrifty Food Plan is more than a commitment to good nutrition — it’s an investment in our nation’s health, economy, and security. “Ensuring low-income families have access to a healthy diet helps prevent disease, supports children in the classroom, reduces health care costs, and more. And the additional money families will spend on groceries helps grow the food economy, creating thousands of new jobs along the way.”

Vilsack also noted that aside from families with children, many EBT recipients are disabled or senior citizens on fixed incomes.

