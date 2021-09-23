Biden Administration Eyes Crypto and Big Bank Critic To Run On OCC By CoinQuora

Biden Administration Eyes Crypto and Big Bank Critic To Run On OCC



According to reports, the Biden administration intends to nominate an anti-crypto and anti-big bank law professor, to head the OCC.

This law professor, Saule Omarova, already said before that she wants to “end banking as we know it.”

According to sources, President Joe Biden will tap Saule Omarova to run as the head of OCC. As the reports indicate, Omarova already criticized cryptocurrencies and the legacy banking sector before.

In addition to this, Omarova also told the government that it has to have a much bigger role in banking. She even said she “wants to end banking as we know it”. She further ci…

