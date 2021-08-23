Home Business Biden administration defends eviction ban at U.S. Supreme Court By Reuters

© Reuters. A “For Rent” sign is placed in front of a home in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Will Dunham/File Photo

By Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s administration on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to leave in place a COVID-19 pandemic-related federal ban on residential evictions while the justices consider a challenge by landlord groups to the ban’s legality.

In a court filing, U.S. Justice Department lawyers said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) acted within its lawful authority this month when it renewed the moratorium through Oct. 3 after it had lapsed at the end of July.

Groups representing landlords have sought to lift the moratorium, pointing out that even Biden administration officials have conceded it may not be lawful.

