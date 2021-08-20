Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Roommates, the Biden administration has just formally announced that it will begin the process of rolling out booster shots for Americans during the week of September 20th, which is within the next month. The Biden administration said the decision was made due to current data showing that the effectiveness of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines eventually decreases over time.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, explained the decision, stating “Having reviewed the most current data, it is now our clinical judgment that the time to lay out a plan for COVID-19 boosters is now.” An official statement from the White House stated that the decision is a necessary step in order to stay ahead of COVID-19—and also urged any American that hadn’t been vaccinated to do so.

However, it should be noted that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration still has to officially sign-off on the final plan for the booster shots.

Officials within the Biden administration will recommend that anyone who received Pfizer or Moderna vaccines should get a booster shot eight months after their second shot. Additionally, the recommendation also revealed that senior citizens, health care workers and those who live in nursing homes, will be the first to receive the booster shots.

“You don’t want to find yourself behind playing catch up. Better stay ahead of it than chasing after it,” said Chief Medical Adviser to the White House, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The post Biden Administration Announces Plans To Roll Out COVID-19 Boosters Shots On September 20th appeared first on The Shade Room.