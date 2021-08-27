Biden admin defends approving licenses for auto chips for Huawei

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content The Biden administration, which was criticized this week for approving licenses for auto chips for Huawei, said it has not changed the policy on restricting sales of goods and technology to the Chinese company that was put in place during the Trump presidency. “The policy has not been eased or amended,” a Commerce Department spokesperson said. The comments came in response to demands https://www.reuters.com/technology/us-senator-rubio-demands-answers-huaweis-auto-chip-approvals-2021-08-26 from Sen. Marco Rubio that U.S. officials explain why they approved hundreds of millions of dollars worth of auto chip sales to the company, as reported by Reuters https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/exclusive-us-approves-licenses-huawei-buy-auto-chips-sources-2021-08-25 this week.

Article content Rubio called the move “yet another example of President Biden’s failure to protect America’s economic and national security.” Huawei was placed on a U.S. trade blacklist in 2019, after the Trump administration said it was operating contrary to national security and foreign policy interests. The so-called “entity list” restricts suppliers from selling U.S. goods and technology to the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker. The Commerce Department is prohibited from disclosing license approvals or denials, the spokesperson has said. But some sales were allowed and others denied as the United States intensified its crackdown on the company and expanded U.S. authority to require licenses for sales of semiconductors made abroad with American technology.