Biden adds measles to list of diseases that could require quarantine By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order adding measles to a list of communicable diseases that could require quarantine.
A highly infectious disease, measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It was not immediately clear why Biden added measles to the quarantine list, but last week the White House said flights of Afghan refugees into the United States were temporarily paused because of four cases of measles.
