Home Business Biconomy raises $11.5M through CoinList token sale By Cointelegraph

Biconomy raises $11.5M through CoinList token sale By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

Multichain transaction network Biconomy has concluded a public token sale of its BICO cryptocurrency, onboarding more than 12,500 new tokenholders in the process, the company announced Thursday.

The public sale, which was facilitated by token listing platform CoinList, raised a cumulative $11.5 million. More than 850,000 people registered for the sale, which was the largest waitlist on CoinList to date. The sale took place on Oct. 14 via two options of 40 million and 10 million BICO tokens.

DeFi is one of the most promising use cases for blockchain technology. At the time of writing, the DeFi sector had secured more than $235 billion in total value locked. Source: DefiLlama