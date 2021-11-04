Biconomy and Brainpay Team-Up To Offer Innovative Solutions By CoinQuora

Biconomy and Brainpay Team-Up To Offer Innovative Solutions



Biconomy is partnering with Brainpay.

Together they will offer better services and solutions for their users.

They will also launch an independent e-wallet for all consumers.

Canada’s Biconomy announces a team-up move with Brainpay. The latter is a Latin American electronic payment solution provider. With this partnership, they will offer more convenient services and solutions for integrating cryptos and legal currencies.

Together, this strategic cooperation will bring big opportunities to businesses and users in many parts of the world. This included Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and other regions as well.

Biconomy is working to elevate ‘Crypto as Service’ to further push the possibilities of financial services within the Biconomy business ecosystem. Above all, it will help merchants and users access more crypto-centric functions. More so, this will be provided in a faster and more convenient process.

With Brainpay in the picture, Biconomy is set to launch an independent e-wallet to their consumers around the world. With this, consumers can buy, hold, and sell digital assets through the custodial wallet. In fact, they can also apply for physical credit and debit cards based on Mastercard (NYSE:) and Visa (NYSE:) payment networks.

The CEO of Biconomy — Dmitriy Sheludko, says that Biconomy’s ‘Crypto as Service’ proposal for a financial solution will help meet the needs of its community users.

Our business ecology and community development are inseparable. We can see Every great business is built on the basis of a strong user community. This is especially true in the post-Internet era. Young people hope that their community can integrate more convenient services. Therefore, the Biconomy IT team has made unimaginable efforts and given up rest time in order to better and quickly launch high-quality services to community users.

To add on, he says that along with providing services to the Biconomy community, they will also empower global payment services and e-wallets to all blockchain innovation firms in the Biconomy ecosystem. In turn, these services can enjoy global payment capabilities from their inception phase.

More so, Sheludko says that once these geographical restrictions are dealt with, members of the ecology will divert their gaze towards a broader global market. This will allow the entity to develop its own global communities with no restrictions.

According to Biconomy, they will leverage their partners’ support to launch the Biconomy e-wallet. The tentative release time, for now, is towards the end of 2021. To specify, the e-wallet will be available on the Google (NASDAQ:) Play Store and Apple (NASDAQ:) App Store.

In particular, the e-wallet will allow in-wallet exchange between legal currency and the BIT token. Simultaneously, the exchange functionality between local legal tender and mainstream Stablecoin will go live in major nations across the globe.

