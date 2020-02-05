Bianca Bonnie from Love & Hip Hop is PREGNANT! (Photos)

Love & HipHop star Biance Bonnie is pregnant, confirmed MTO News. Well, Bianca confirmed it herself, when she appeared at the premiere of the red carpet of the new season of Marriage Boot Camp, proudly wearing a baby bump.

Here is a video of Biance and her boyfriend on the red carpet:

Bianca is Harlem's young rapper behind the 2006 song, "Chicken Noodle Soup." Since then he grew up and worked in new music. Bianca and her boyfriend Chozus have been together for a year and he also works in the music business as a rapper / producer.

Chozus is an Ivy League university graduate with the ambition to help his family increase their wealth. Bianca and Chozus are appearing in the current season of Marriage Boot Camp because they are constantly fighting and want to bring more positive energy to their union.