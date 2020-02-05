Bhutan will impose & # 39; sustainable development fee & # 39; to Indian tourists | India News

Bhutan is introducing a "sustainable development rate,quot; for regional tourists following an increase in Indian visitors that has raised concerns about the ecology of the Himalayan kingdom.

Most tourists already spend $ 250 per day in high season, including meals, transportation and accommodation, to visit the country of 750,000 famous people for putting happiness before economic growth and being carbon negative.

But this "high value and low impact,quot; strategy has been affected in recent years due to a sharp increase in visitors from its southern neighbor, India, who are exempt from the fee.

On Monday, the lower house of the Bhutan Parliament passed legislation that means that visitors from India, Bangladesh and the Maldives must pay a fee of 1,200 ngultrums ($ 16.85) per day from July.

In 2018, Bhutan received 200,000 visitors from countries in the region, almost 10 percent more than in 2017, which generated fears that it was becoming another mass tourism destination.

Indian superstar cricket captain Virat Kohli did a lot to advertise Bhutan when he posted photos. in social networks of a recent trip he made with his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

While the most important celebrity couple in India, collectively nicknamed "Virushka,quot;, behaved, others did not.

Last October, an Indian motorcyclist caused outrage by climbing over a monument to pose for a photograph.

However, the president of the Bhutan hotel and restaurant association, Sonam Wangchuk, expressed fears that the newly-built budget hotels that adapt to the increase in Indian visitors will now be ruined.

"We have shared our concerns and feelings with the government. But despite that, they went ahead with the decision," Wangchuk told the AFP news agency.

Tandi Dorji, Bhutan Foreign Minister and head of the Tourism Council, said the government would consider tax incentives if the new rate affected the hotel sector.