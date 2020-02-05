Bhumi Pednekar names some actors whose social media game is at the point



Bhumi Pednekar is quite active in social networks. She publishes her photos often on social networks. And she gives the credit for that to her favorite castmates.

Since his much-commented debut (Dum Laga Ke Haisha), Bhumi Pednekar has come a long way in Bollywood. The actress keeps her fans updated on her daily routine and her work, and also enjoys a large number of followers on social networks. When asked about it, Bhumi said: "It's a newly discovered love with social networks. I was previously treating it as an album for friends. It's only now that I started enjoying it. It's the best way to keep in touch with fans "I am a private person. But I am slowly opening. Successfully, your confidence increases. You realize that people are interested in your life. You feel comfortable sharing things. I credit my co-stars Taapsee Pannu, Kartik Aryan and Ayushmann." Khurrana, who are extremely active on Instagram. I've learned a lot from these gurus. I appreciate my transformation. "

On the work front, Bhumi has just started shooting for Durgavati with Akshay Kumar. It will also be seen in Takht and Bhoot of Karan Johar: The Haunted Ship, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.