BHP to Sell Met Coal Assets to Stanmore in $1.2 Billion Deal

BMC, which is 20% owned by Mitsui & Co. Ltd., has two operating mines in Queensland with a combined output of about 10 million tons of coal a year, as well as the undeveloped Wards Well project. Stanmore is majority owned by Singapore’s Golden Energy & Resources Ltd. and operates the Isaac Plains coal complex, also in Queensland.

(Bloomberg) — BHP Group will sell its 80% stake in the BMC metallurgical coal venture to Stanmore Coal Ltd. for $1.2 billion in a deal which continues the global miner’s withdrawal from fossil fuels.

“This transaction is consistent with BHP’s strategy,” Edgar Basto, head of BHP’s Minerals Australia business, said in a statement. “As the world decarbonizes, BHP is sharpening its focus on producing higher quality metallurgical coal sought after by global steelmakers to help increase efficiency and lower emissions.” The global miner will retain exposure to steelmaking coal through its BHP-Mitsubishi Alliance venture, which is Australia’s top producer.

BHP in August announced a deal to sell its oil and gas operations to Woodside Petroleum Ltd. in exchange for shares that it will distribute to its own investors. The company said Monday it was continuing the review process for its New South Wales thermal coal operation and remained open to all options.

Completion of the BMC deal, which requires sign off from Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board, is expected around the middle of 2022.

