BHP risks two notch downgrade on oil asset sale – S&P

MELBOURNE — BHP Group is at risk of a two notch downgrade that would provoke its lowest ever credit rating as the sale of its petroleum business raises the miner’s dependence on its major business of iron ore, S&P Global said on Tuesday.

BHP has agreed to hive off its petroleum business to Woodside Petroleum Ltd in a nil-premium merger, in return for new Woodside shares which will go to BHP shareholders, who will own 48% of the enlarged group.

The sale will reduce BHP’s portfolio diversity and will raise its dependency on a single asset, the agency noted.