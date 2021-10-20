BHP lifts takeover offer for Canadian nickel miner Noront to $339 mln

Article content

BHP Group on Wednesday topped a takeover offer for Canadian nickel miner Noront Resources by billionaire Andrew Forrest’s Wyloo Metals earlier this week, as the two miners vie for the key battery metal used in electric vehicles (EVs).

The months-long takeover battle highlights the efforts miners are taking to secure supply of key battery metals ahead of an expected EV boom as the world looks to cut emissions.

BHP increased its offer to C$419.3 million ($339.10 million), or C$0.75 per share, bettering the C$0.70 per-share proposal from Wyloo that Noront backed on Monday and giving shareholders of the Canadian firm 22 days to accept.