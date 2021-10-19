BHP iron ore output drops 5% on maintenance work, labor crunch

Article content BHP Group on Tuesday posted a near 5% drop in first-quarter iron ore output due to maintenance work at its Jimblebar mine and a shortage of rail labor caused by COVID-19 border restrictions. But the world’s largest miner left its annual production outlook unchanged, unlike rival Rio Tinto which last week cut https://www.reuters.com/business/rio-tinto-cuts-2021-iron-ore-shipments-forecast-labor-squeeze-2021-10-14 its shipments forecast because of the tight labor market.

Article content The crunch had led to Rio and BHP asking train drivers https://www.reuters.com/business/australias-iron-ore-miners-face-train-driver-shortage-amid-covid-lockdowns-2021-07-21 to work more hours, as strict border restrictions impacted the flow of workers who tend to live in cities and fly in and fly out of remote mine sites. There are also demand concerns stemming from a debt crisis in the Chinese property market, which along with Beijing’s stricter emission controls, have halved iron ore prices from a record peak in May. BHP shares have sunk by around a quarter since the company posted its best annual results https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/bhp-sell-oil-gas-business-woodside-2021-08-17 in nearly a decade in August, where it also laid out plans to scrap its dual-listed structure and exit petroleum as part of a shift toward “future-facing commodities.”