BHP has fired 48 workers for sexual harassment since 2019

MELBOURNE — BHP Group fired 48 staff in the two years to the end of June for sexual harassment, it told a Western Australian government inquiry investigating such incidents at mining camps in the mineral-rich state.

The government probe comes as the sector struggles with a dire skills shortage and low female representation.

BHP received four rape allegations, one allegation of attempted rape and other reports of unwanted sexual touching, in addition to 73 substantiated reports of sexual harassment from June 2019 to June 2021, it said in a submission.