BHP Australia shareholder proxies vote 86% in favor of climate plan

Article content MELBOURNE — BHP Group’s Australia-based shareholder proxies voted 86% in favor of its climate roadmap, despite concerns that some of its long term plans lacked detail, a poll released at the annual general meeting showed on Thursday. The world’s biggest listed miner aims for net zero emissions by 2050 for its customers, including the heavily polluting steel industry. But it has stopped short of setting a target, in view of uncertainty over how technology will develop. “BHP’s climate action transition plans are well developed and … have been strongly endorsed by our shareholders,” Chairman Ken MacKenzie said.

Article content “We have clear goals and targets in place.” The company expected to spend $2 billion to $4 billion on the initiative by 2030, he added. Australia-based shareholders make up 58% of BHP’s register, which is split between London and Sydney. Proxy advisers Glass Lewis, and London’s Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF) had recommended that investors vote against the plan, with the first saying the company was not specific enough about disclosures of customer emissions. About 83% of BHP Plc’s investors voted in favor of the resolution at the company’s general annual meeting (AGM) in London last month. BHP’s dual-listed share structure is being scrapped in favor of a main listing in Sydney. BHP’s Australian peer, Fortescue Metals Group raised the stakes on iron ore producers this month by setting a 2040 target of net zero customer emissions.

Article content BHP has also been reshaping its portfolio to better match its climate targets, saying this week it would sell a stake in BHP Mitsui Coal (BMC), a metallurgical coal joint venture in the northeastern state of Queensland. However, it has proved tougher to shift its New South Wales energy coal business, which is now halfway through a two-year sale process, Chairman Ken MacKenzie said. “Cards on the table it’s challenging,” he said, in response to a question whether BHP could hold on to, and responsibly wind down, the Australian unit. “All options remain on the table.” (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

