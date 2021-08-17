BHP approves Jansen, sheds oil business in pursuit of ‘future-facing’ commodities

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

BHP’s sale of petroleum business comes amid investor, government push for climate action, but CEO says it didn’t factor in the decision Photo by Handout/BHP

Article content BHP Group Ltd. is moving ahead with its massive Jansen potash project east of Saskatoon after years of development work and ditching its entire petroleum business as it seeks to reshape its asset portfolio for a future low-carbon economy.

Article content The company said the US$5.7-billion project, which is expected to produce 4.35 million tonnes of potash per year when it become operational, will position it to take advantage of the growing global population and rising living standards that are expected to keep potash demand growing steadily into the 2030s. But, chief executive officer Mike Henry acknowledged in an interview, if it were looking at Jansen today, it probably would have approached the project differently. BHP has already sunk US$4.5 billion into the mega-project over 15 years, including construction on two shafts and associated infrastructure, even as it delayed its approval, and took a US$1.3-billion impairment charge on the project. “We would’ve probably not supersized the project first stop,” he told the Financial Post. “The original intent around Jansen was much larger in one go, and that’s the reason we built these very large shafts. We would’ve been more balanced in how we approached that, and…we wouldn’t have left it so long, where we were spending money before we made a final investment decision.”

Article content “The reality is, we are where we are and this is the best use of the next shareholder dollar.” Lessons learned, but the approach created an opportunity, Henry said: the supersized shafts “opens up a lot of optionality” going forward. “We’ve got a very healthy project in Jansen stage one, and very quickly you’ve got Jansen stages two, three, four, which generate even higher returns if and when the market opportunity arises.” Photo by Courtesy of BHP/handout via Reuters Demand for potash has been climbing rapidly this year in line with rising crop prices and amplified by European Union sanctions on certain grades of Belarussian potash exports, even in the face of excess production capacity. In a research note, Scotiabank analyst Ben Isaacson wrote that while the market has fretted about Jansen for more than a decade, its production tonnes “will almost certainly be needed” by the time the project commissions in 2027 and ramps up through to 2029. Roughly two million tonnes of new operational capability annually will be needed if the currently 70-million tonne potash market continues to grow at 2.5 to three per cent per year, he wrote.

Article content “Jansen is not the threat it once was when the scope of the project was bigger and the potash market was smaller.” BHP, which reported US$25.9 billion in operational profits in its 2021 fiscal year and a US$2 per share dividend, totalling more than US$15 billion, simultaneously announced it would sell its petroleum assets to Woodside Petroleum Ltd. in an all-stock transaction to create a stand-alone energy company, and reported it would unify its corporate structure to a primary listing on the Australian Stock Exchange, after years of dual listing in London and Australia. The new energy company will be owned 52 per cent by Woodside’s shareholders and 48 per cent by BHP’s. While BHP itself has estimated oil demand will remain strong for at least another decade, Henry said that success meant the company’s petroleum assets would require extra capital, at a time when BHP is looking to grow into the “future-facing” commodities of potash, nickel and copper.

Article content “To resolve that tension, we think creating a bespoke oil and gas entity that can run its own approach to capital allocation, its own strategy, and freeing up capital within the remaining BHP to deploy either to shareholder returns or to more investment into future-facing commodities was the right thing to do to set BHP up for the future,” he said. The company is offloading its oil and gas assets at a time when fossil fuel producers have faced increasing pressure from investors and governments over climate action, but Henry said that didn’t factor in the decision. However, he acknowledged, the merger gives shareholders more choice to remain exposed to oil and gas or to opt out. “This decision is all about creating shareholder returns in the near-term but also recognizing what’s required for an oil and gas company to be successful going forward is different than it’s been in the past,” he said.

Article content Rag Udd, minerals Americas president at BHP, said the company is aware of the Ring’s challenges, but sees Noront’s exploration in the region as being “fairly far advanced” and said it believes the likelihood of finding additional deposits around existing discoveries is high. Noront itself has also been the target of pushback from numerous Indigenous communities, who oppose mine development in the region. A coalition of environmental groups have called on the Ontario Securities Commission to investigate the company for failing to properly disclose the “significant” opposition to its project in materials to investors. Henry said BHP has an “understanding of the landscape” and looks forward to engaging with First Nations communities in the area if the acquisition goes through. • Email: krolfe@postmedia.com | Twitter: kelseyarolfe

