BHP ADRs Fall on Plan to End Dual Listing, Woodside Deal Structure By Investing.com

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – BHP ADR (NYSE:) traded more than 4% lower in Tuesday’s premarket on disappointment over the company’s decision to end its dual-listing and the contours of its deal with Woodside (OTC:).

The miner will de-list from London and unify under its Australian parent. Holders of BHP’s stock listed in London will get stocks of the Australian entity on a 1:1 basis. That may limit the access that U.S. institutional investors have to the stock.

BHP shareholders will also get Woodside shares in a $15.4 billion deal that will see the miner’s petroleum assets merge with Woodside. The expanded Woodside will be owned 52% by existing shareholders and 48% by BHP shareholders.

The shares were down Monday too as traders felt the Woodside deal won’t provide a clean break from fossil fuels, something many investors and ESG funds focused on environmental issues have been questioning the company about. Thus, some of the shareholders may be forced to sell their equity immediately due to their investment mandates.

BHP also announced its second-quarter earnings Tuesday and the numbers reflected an otherwise robust operation.

The company made a net profit of $11.3 billion in the year through June as revenue rose 42% to $60.81 billion. Firmer iron ore and prices and a booming demand drove the profits.

The BHP Board also announced a record final dividend of $2 per share, bringing returns to shareholder to more than $15 billion for the full year.

The company said it will go ahead with its $5.7 billion investment in a potash project in Saskatchewan, Canada. The plant is expected to produce 4.35 million ton of potash every year from 2027.