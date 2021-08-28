Bhad Bhabie Responds To Body-Shaming Instagram

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
“Y’all angry that I’m not insecure about my body.”
You know Bhad Bhabie. She’s a rapper who went viral as a teen after her infamous appearance on Dr. Phil, where she said, “Cash me outside. How ’bout that?”
Since then, she’s amassed almost 17 million Instagram followers. And lately, she’s been facing body-shaming on the platform.
The rapper hit back at them on Thursday, posting this Instagram:
“Y’all angry that I’m not insecure about my body being skinny and it shows,” she wrote.
“BMI clearly states that someone who’s 4’11” should be 86 to 105 pounds. I’m 87 pounds*.”
“So go suck 101 dicks if you have a problem with someone else’s body.”
Well, I’m sure we all can agree that body-shaming is not cool, and never will be. Bye.
