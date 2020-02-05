Beyond the partisan struggle, a lot of evidence about Trump and Ukraine

A reconstructed transcript of the call, made public by the White House in October, makes it clear that Trump asked the Ukrainian president to continue investigations into the Bidens and an element of his belief that Ukraine worked against his election in 2016: a discredited conspiracy theory that Ukraine, instead of Russia, was behind the hack of the National Democratic Committee, and that Ukraine had possession of a server that would shed light on the theory.

"However, I would like them to do us a favor," Trump said, asking the Zelensky government to work with Attorney General William P. Barr and Giuliani to carry out the investigations.

"I would like you to find out what happened to this whole situation with Ukraine, CrowdStrike says," Trump said, referring to an American cybersecurity company and the discredited theory about Ukraine's participation in the Democratic Party attack. "The server, they say that Ukraine has it."

Then he went on to mention the Bidens.

"There is much talk about Biden's son, who Biden stopped the prosecution, and many people want to find out about that, so anything he can do with the attorney general would be great," Trump said, according to the reconstructed transcript. "Biden boasted of having stopped the accusation, so if you can investigate it."

What Mr. Trump first said privately to Mr. Zelensky, then said it in public. In early October, answering questions from journalists outside the White House, Trump repeated and extended his calls for foreign aid to investigate the Bidens.

"I would say that President Zelensky, if it were me, would recommend that you begin an investigation into the Bidens," Trump said. "Because nobody has any doubt that they were not crooked."

He also suggested that Ukraine was not the only country that should deepen Hunter Biden's international business.