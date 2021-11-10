Beyond Meat signals more retail pain ahead, shares tumble 16% By Reuters

(Reuters) -Beyond Meat Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue below estimates after its results missed expectations on Wednesday, as demand from grocery stores that sell its plant-based meat products weakened, driving its shares down 16% in extended trading.

The company, which generates the bulk of its revenue from retailers, had cut its third-quarter revenue forecast last month as it took a hit from fewer people stockpiling plant-based burgers and sausages at home after they returned to dining out.

Sales to U.S. retail stores fell 15.6% to $52.4 million in the third quarter, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:) said, while those to U.S. restaurants fell 7.3% to $15.1 million.

The company said in August that restaurants were placing “more conservative” orders due to their own staffing challenges and uncertainty about the Delta variant of COVID-19, which had also prompted some European operators to pause or cancel promotions.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter net revenue of $85 million to $110 million, compared with analysts’ estimates of $131.6 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Several other issues, including a labor shortage that has led to delays in restocking shelves and supply chain disruptions, are also hitting its business, Beyond Meat said.

Net revenue rose 12.7% to $106.4 million in the three months ended Oct. 2, but missed estimates of $109.2 million.

Excluding certain items, the company reported a loss of 87 cents per share, compared with analysts’ estimates of a loss of 39 cents per share.

