Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Beyond Meat stock (NASDAQ:) fell 2.5% Wednesday as Argus downgraded the stock to hold saying that the company’s third-quarter guidance of a 27% to 48% increase in net revenue came in below consensus estimates.

Analyst John Staszak earlier had a buy on the stock

The company, known for its plant-based meat substitutes, estimates its net revenue to be in the range of $120 million to $140 million. The analyst expects Beyond Meat to deliver sales just above the midpoint of this range.

Beyond Meat’s August 5 statement recognized near-term uncertainty related to Covid-19 and its potential impact on retail and foodservice demand levels.

According to Staszak, labor shortages and decelerating revenue growth weighed on the company’s third-quarter guidance.

The analyst said the stock remains a buy in the long-term but said margins could be affected in the near-term.