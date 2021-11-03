Beyonce Wows In White Dress For Tiffany’s Ad Photo With JAY-Z – Hollywood Life

Beyonce looks absolutely regal in a plunging white dress while wearing that iconic Tiffany Yellow Diamond in a new Tiffany’s ad. She has her hand wrapped around JAY-Z’s arm in the gorgeous new photo.

Beyonce, 40, and JAY-Z’s ABOUT LOVE campaign with Tiffany’s continues! Beyonce posted another stunning photo from the campaign that features the singer in a plunging white dress with feathered sleeves. She continues to wear the massive Tiffany Yellow Diamond that she’s worn in previous ads. SEE THE NEW PHOTO HERE!

JAY-Z, 51, is on her arm once again for this latest ad. The rapper looks dapper in a suit. He’s got a couple of rings on his fingers and a brooch on his lapel.

The couple’s ABOUT LOVE campaign debuted in August 2021 with a gorgeous photo of Bey and Jay. Beyonce slayed in a fitted black gown as JAY-Z sat in a chair next to her. Beyonce wore the Tiffany Yellow Diamond, which weighs 128.54 carats and includes 82 facets. In another campaign photo, JAY-Z wraps his arms around Beyonce in a romantic embrace. Beyonce leans her head on JAY-Z’s shoulder in an intimate moment.

Beyonce and JAY-Z also starred in a short film for their new Tiffany & Co. campaign. The ad follows the couple on a vintage “Date Night” in New York City. They’re seen in the back of a car throughout the film, with Beyonce initially saying, “He loves me, he loves me not.” Their oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 9, is seen running behind the car and joins them in the backseat at one point. They even bring in a puppy, too!

“Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family,” Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President of Product & Communications, said in a statement about the campaign.