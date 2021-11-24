Beyoncé Showcases Lime Green Outfit For New Ivy Park Collection – Hollywood Life

Bey looked effortlessly fabulous in her lime green leotard, which she wore in a new Instagram photo that was taken on a tennis court.

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Beyonce, 40, did just that in an Instagram photo shared by Ivy Park on Wednesday (Nov. 24), which showed the singer styling a chic outfit from her new Hall of Ivy clothing collection while flaunting her figure on a tennis court. The “Halo” songstress wore a lime green leotard, which highlighted her incredible curves, as she fiercely held up a tennis racket in one of her hands. Bey’s stylish look, which can be seen in the photo HERE, also included matching boots and a coat that she had draped off her shoulders.

Fittingly, Beyonce’s lime green outfit also matched the tennis balls that were scattered on the ground of the court. The mother-of-three also modeled large, fashionable sunglasses that added to her fierce look. Beyonce didn’t smile in the photo, opting to take on quite a serious tone for the snapshot. “WELCOME TO THE HALLS OF IVY,” the post’s caption read, followed by the hashtags “adidasxIVYPARK” and “HALLS OF IVY.” The Hall of Ivy, which is now officially available online, is the latest collection from Beyonce’s Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas.

Beyonce has been all about the tennis-themed looks lately. And it makes sense, considering she’s on the soundtrack for the Venus and Serena Williams biopic King Richard. Last week, the “Crazy in Love” singer flaunted a gorgeous tennis style of her own that included a grey short sleeve sweater tucked in to a pleated grey pinstripe tennis skirt. She paired the look with red, white, and green-striped Gucci tube socks and sporty white Ivy Park sneakers.

King Richard, which stars Will Smith as the Williams sister’s father Richard Williams, features Bey’s new song “Be Alive.” The Grammy winner officially dropped the song on Nov. 12, after maintaining a low music profile for most of 2021. “Be Alive” features Bey singing about Black female excellent, which is fitting for a film about Venus and Serena’s rise to tennis fame. The Reinaldo Marcus Green-directed movie has garnered positive reviews, as well as Oscar buzz for Will. It’s currently in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.