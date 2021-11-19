Beyonce Rocks Tennis Skirt & Tiny Sweater For Gorgeous New Photos – Hollywood Life

Beyoncé showed off a sexy sporty tennis style to her Instagram Thursday, seemingly celebrating her ‘Be Alive’ song for the Venus & Serena Williams biopic, ‘King Richard.’

Flawless! Beyoncé took to her Instagram on Thursday to show off a sexy preppy look. The 40-year-old just released her track “Be Alive” for the Venus and Serena Williams biopic King Richard about the famed tennis stars, and it looks like she’s celebrating with a gorgeous tennis style of her own!

The “Single Ladies” singer showed off her best country club chic with a light grey short sleeve sweater tucked in to a pleated grey pinstripe tennis skirt, pairing the look with red, white, and green-striped Gucci tube socks and sporty white Ivy Park sneakers. Beyoncé also accessorized her style with cool shades and minimal jewelry, wearing her honey bronde locks long and curled and sporting a Gucci little crossbody Ophidia bag. The pop star posed in a Ivy League-looking locale, with a stocked bookshelf and English-style brick building.

In true Beyoncé fashion, she left the photo caption-less, leading fans to wonder where exactly she was located. Even so, followers still appreciated the various photos she posted and the stylish look. “So cute!” one fan wrote while another simply stated, “Yes mama.” Numerous others flooded the post with various fire and heart emojis, showing their support for the beloved singer.

After laying low musically for a while, the mother-of-three released “Be Alive” on Nov. 12 for the Will Smith-starring King Richard, highlighting Black female excellence in the lyrics to celebrate Venus & Serena’s inspiring life story. “It feels so good to be alive (It feels so, so, so, so good) / Got all my sisters by my side (I got all my sisters by my side) / Couldn’t wipe this black off if I tried (Black off if I tried),” she sings on the chorus, per Genius. That’s why I lift my hеad with pride / Now we’re sitting on top of thе world again, huh.” Later in the track, she boasts that she is “hustle personified” while asking, ” Do you know how much we have cried? / How hard we had to fight?”

The King Richard flick debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on Nov. 19.