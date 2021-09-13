Beyonce Rocks Mini Skirt In Cannes With JAY-Z & Mom – Hollywood Life

While continuing her European vacation on Sept. 12, Beyonce looked carefree and relaxed as she wore a black mini skirt and white button down shirt.

Beyonce was joined by her husband, JAY-Z, and mom, Tina Knowles, for a meal at La Guerite restaurant in Cannes on Sept. 12. The singer was photographed leaving the restaurant while wearing a tiny black mini skirt, which she paired with a white button down shirt and heels. Meanwhile, Tina looked stunning in a lacy white dress, while Jay kept it a bit more casual, wearing gym shorts, a white t-shirt and sunglasses.

Bey and Jay have been popping up all over Europe for the past few days. On Sept. 11, the lovebirds were photographed heading to dinner in Portofino. For that outing, Beyonce rocked a plunging, mint green mini dress. She held tight to Jay’s hand as they made their way to their destination. The look was complete with matching shoes, as well as a mint-colored jacket draped over her shoulders.

The day before that, we saw the couple packing on the PDA while aboard Jeff Bezos’ yacht in Italy. Beyonce wore a checkered, one-piece swimsuit, and soaked up the sun alongside her husband. They appear to be overseas without their three children, Blue Ivy, 9 and twins Rumi and Sir, 4.

Earlier this month, Beyonce hit a major milestone birthday when she turned 40 years old on Sept. 4. Several stars came together to wish the singer a happy birthday with a video, including Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey and more. “The fact that you have paved the road that every female artist is walking down now,” Taylor praised. “The fact that you’ve done so with such kindness and such grace… to say I admire you…there’s just not a word for it.” All of the celebrity guests came through with similar sweet messages for Bey.

It’s unclear if this European vacation is a birthday trip or just for fun, but either way, Bey and Jay seem like they’re having a blast on their getaway!