Beyonce Rocks Mini Dress With JAY-Z In New Photos – Hollywood Life

Beyonce is serving looks with this ensemble! The singer donned a mini dress in her latest series of Instagram photos, including one with her hubby, JAY-Z.

Another day, another seriously sexy look from the one and only Beyonce. This time, the 40-year-old donned a black and white blazer dress for a series of Instagram photos. The mini features a plunging neckline and is held together by thick white buttons. Bey paired the look with sparkly shoes and a sparkling silver clutch, as well as sunglasses.

For the first pic, she posed solo in front of a gold curtain, followed by a second solo shot in front of a fireplace. For that one, her sunglasses are off, and her loosely-curled hair is cascading down one side. The third image includes the singer’s husband, JAY-Z. It’s a candid pic, with Beyonce looking down toward her feet while fixing her dress, and Jay gazing into the distance while wearing a black suit. In a fourth photo, Bey shares a close-up of her gorgeous black heels and silver anklet.

Earlier this week, Beyonce attended the premiere of Harder They Fall with Jay at the BFL London Film Festival. Jay produced the film, which will stream on Netflix beginning on Nov. 3. He also wrote original music for the buzzed-about movie. Although Beyonce didn’t walk the red carpet with Jay, she got glammed up to attend the film festival and meet up with her man inside.

For that event, the gorgeous singer rocked a strapless black gown, which hugged her figure in all the right places. She oozed old Hollywood glamour in the look, with her hair styled in loose curls. It’s not every day that Beyonce updates her Instagram page, but she’s definitely been blessing us with some great looks this week!

In September, Bey and Jay went on an overseas vacation together. They were photographed spending time in Italy, enjoying themselves aboard Jeff Bezos’ luxury yacht and more. Now, though, it looks like it’s back to work for the couple.