Beyoncé Rocks High Slit Blue Gown For Date Night With Jay-Z: Pics – Hollywood Life

Beyonce and Jay-Z looked loved-up when they posed for a series of stunning snaps on a luxury boat in Venice, Italy. See the pics!

Beyonce has done it again! The “Crazy In Love” hitmaker took to Instagram on October 15 to share some gorgeous snaps of herself and husband Jay-Z getting cozy on a boat in Venice, Italy. The pics were seemingly throwbacks to her luxurious getaway this summer in celebration of her 40th birthday, and she totally stunned in a blue dress in the never before seen pics. Beyonce sat with her legs crossed, which highlighted the gown’s thigh-high split and one-shouldered design, which featured a cut-out on the chest.

She styled her highlighted tresses in a curly half up/half down ‘do, and accessorized with a pair of gold drop earrings and strappy white stilettos. Meanwhile, her rapper beau cut a handsome figure in a black suit, which he left unbuttoned, and donned dark shades as he gazed in Bey’s direction. As fans would recall, the A-listers have been yachting around Europe, even spending time on Amazon boss Jeff Bezos‘ boat off the coast of Ponza.

It was all in celebration of Bey’s big 4-0, and she’s looking straight ahead as she begins a new decade in her life, one insider told HollywoodLife. “Beyonce is looking forward to the next chapter of her life as she turns 40,” a source recently told us. “She has accomplished so much and experienced things that many people could only dream about. And while she’s looking forward to seeing where her career takes her over the next decade.”

The singer, who married Jay-Z in April 2008 after dating for 7 years, have a beautiful family together. The family is so tight knit that they even work together! Daughter Blue Ivy, 9, is the second youngest Grammy winner for her work with her mom on her track “Brown Skin Girl”while Blue’s twin siblings Rumi & Sir, 3, starred in their mom’s Disney Plus project, Black Is King. Not only does she inspire fans everywhere, but she’s served as inspo for Britney Spears. The pop icon recently revealed Queen Bey inspired her secret project titled, “Project Rose.“

“I feel like we are all girls wanting to have someone to look up to who will inspire us … yet it’s very hard because there will always be somebody prettier … smarter … and skinner,” Britney wrote on Instagram on Oct. 11, also shouting out Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker. “But if you look at life like Carrie’s clothes, you will see perfect is boring !!!! I want to be different like Carrie…Psssss Beyoncé and Carrie both inspired Project Rose,” she then revealed. We love it!