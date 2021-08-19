Beyonce Rocks Crop Top & Cutout Denim Pants For New Ivy Park Photos – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Beyonce is giving off major cowgirl vibes! The singer slays in a tight crop top and denim chaps in the latest photos from Ivy Park’s new rodeo collection.

Beyonce, 39, is the queen of the Wild Wild West in the latest Ivy Park photos. The “Crazy In Love” singer stuns in a white crop top and denim chaps in the new photos posted on Ivy Park’s Instagram page. Bey also wears a western-style belt, personalized with a “B,” with the chaps. She also models a white cowboy had in one of the photos.

The Grammy winner looks amazing in the new styles from her rodeo collection. She shows off her toned abs in the white crop top. The cutout in the chaps really accentuate her long legs.

This new rodeo collection includes a variety of different looks. One ensemble is bright blue from head-to-toe — from the hat to the bodysuit to the mesh leggings to the fringe mask. Other pieces of apparel include a denim maxi skirt with thigh-high slits, a denim thong bodysuit, and a pink and brown cow-print workout set. The new line actually features a whopping 58 adult apparel styles, five adult footwear styles, and 13 different accessories.

Beyonce recently revealed in her Harper’s Bazaar cover story that she was “inspired by the culture and swag of the Houston rodeo. We combined classic elements with the athleticwear of Ivy Park x Adidas, adding our own spin, monogrammed denim, chaps, and cowhide.” She was also inspired by the history fo the American Black cowboy.

“Many of them were originally called cowhands, who experienced great discrimination and were often forced to work with the worst, most temperamental horses,” she continued. “They took their talents and formed the Soul Circuit. Through time, these Black rodeos showcased incredible performers and helped us reclaim our place in western history and culture.”

Beyonce recently launched Ivy Park Kids. All three of her adorable kids — Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins Sir and Rumi — appeared in the campaign video that launched on August 11. Her 3 kids modeled styles from the new collection for little ones. Fierce and fabulous — just like their mom!