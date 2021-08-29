Beyonce Rocks Black Mini Dress & Pink Jacket On Dinner Date With JAY-Z – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Beyonce turned heads when she stepped out in a figure-flattering dress and stylish colorful platform heels during a fun night in New York at Lucali with husband JAY-Z.

Beyonce, 39, recently went on a rare public outing and looked incredible! The singer enjoyed a dinner date with her husband JAY-Z, 51, at Lucali in Brooklyn, NY while wearing a black mini dress under a neon pink jacket and neon pink platform heels. She topped the look off with sunglasses and green jewelry, including necklaces and rings.

The beauty also had some of her long curly locks pulled up into a high ponytail while the rest hung down over her shoulders and she carried a matching pink purse. At one point, she wore a black face mask to keep safe and didn’t pay much attention to cameras.

Like his wife, JAY-Z was also dressed to impress for the evening. He wore a black blazer over a white button-down top and black pants. He made sure to walk beside the “Crazy in Love” crooner while outside the dining location and also didn’t pay any attention the cameras.

In addition to the photos snapped by photographers outside the restaurant, Beyonce posed for her own pics in her fashionable dress and took to Instagram to share them. In one snapshot, she was standing and drinking from a bedazzled cup and straw, and in another, she appeared to be walking in the backend of a building with white walls around her and an EXIT sign above her. She also posed outside of a black vehicle while smiling and other pics were close-ups of the top and bottom of her look. One final pic showed her close-up and looking into the camera without her sunglasses on.

Although she didn’t caption the post, her followers were quick to share compliments. “Gorgeous,” one fan wrote while another told her they love her heels. A third wrote, “You look incredible” and a fourth called her “sassy” while admitting they “love it.”

Bey and Jay’s latest outing comes just six days after they made headlines for posing in a new Tiffany & Co. campaign. The photo had her wearing the iconic Tiffany Yellow Diamond, which weighs 128.53 carats, while he wore Jean Schlumberger’s legendary Bird on a Rock brooch, reconstructed as a pair of one-of-a-kind cuff links.