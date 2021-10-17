Beyoncé Found Herself Trending Friday Evening After Sharing Looks On Instagram

When you’re Beyoncé — yes the award-winning singer — your every move has the potential to shake social media awake. For example, every time the star wishes a celebrity happy birthday on her website, people celebrate. This past week Queen Bey blessed her Instagram with multiple looks. However, the three outfits posted on Friday night commanded the most attention as proved by her trending status that night.

First, Beyoncé dropped some images featuring an all-black outfit. It’s unclear what kind of occasion she planned on attending. The outfit seems to be a one-piece look with exposed shoulders and a cinched waist. Beyoncé accessorized with a black-and-silver belt and dangling silver earrings. She then pulled it together with a high ponytail with bumps ends and a split bang.

After the all-black attire, she hopped in her bag again and stunned in a blue-and-white sundress. Beyoncé’s dress features a flowy, blow-in-the-wind feel and cinched waist. She paired this style with white sunglasses, white heels and a teacup-looking bag that’s not prepared. Her hair is tossed in huge, loose curls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

In this outfit, Beyoncé also shared photos featuring Jay-Z near his queen. They posed in multiple locations including an indoor area, inside luxury transportation and outside of what looks like a business.

Last but not least was Beyoncé’s 3-piece suited look! Our good sis opted for what seems to be leather pants and a leather jacket. Underneath her jacket, she wore a mesh, turtleneck with black writing. She added to the look with black, block-style sunglasses, thin gold earrings and black heels.

Although the posts were spaced apart, social media users still gobbled them up. Soon after posting her last look, Twitter users couldn’t get enough. They began tweeting about her collection of flicks, commenting on the change in style and last week’s him too!

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Beyoncé Found Herself Trending Friday Evening After Sharing Looks On Instagram appeared first on The Shade Room.