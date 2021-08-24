Beyoncé Becomes The First Black Woman To Wear Iconic Tiffany Diamond In New Ad Campaign

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Fans seem to be ready to have Breakfast at Bey’s, as Beyoncé makes history as the first black woman to rock the iconic 19th-century Tiffany & Co. diamond in their new ad campaign.

Bey set the internet ablaze when she dropped the fire photos on Instagram. Standing beside her hubby Jay-Z, the two served black love as the faces of Tiffany & Co’s new “About Love” campaign. Jay and Bey were dressed to the nines in their black and white ensembles, as the 128.54 carat diamond dripped on Beyoncé’s neck.

“Love is the diamond that the jewelry and art create,” the couple said in a press release on Monday.

The Tiffany Diamond was discovered in South Africa in 1877, and has since been worn by the iconic Audrey Hepburn, Lady Gaga, and Mary Whitehouse–wife of American diplomat Edwin Sheldon. Beyoncé is now the fourth woman in over a century to wear the diamond.

Bey and Jay’s shoot is also the first time the diamond has been featured in an ad campaign, according to the press release. The campaign is also the first that the Carter’s have appeared in together.

“Ushering in a brand new identity, this campaign embodies the beauty of love through time and all its diverse facets, forging a new Visio of love today,” the company said.

It is also being reported that Tiffany & Co. is pledging $2 million toward scholarship and internship programs for historically black colleges and universities, with details to come!

