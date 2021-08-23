Beyoncé And Jay Z Being Called Out For Basquiat Painting

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Who knew so many people were into high-class art? 😳
In the campaign the couple is featured in front of a never-before-seen painting from Jean-Michel Basquiat’s private collection called Equals Pi.
For the campaign, the painting has been reimagined in signature Tiffany Blue, and it was reportedly bought by Tiffany’s from a private seller
This campaign marks the first public appearance for the painting, and according to the release, it was included because art serves as a “common thread throughout the Carter’s love story.”
However, many critics have taken to social media to call out the couple for the use of the painting.
A different person was upset with the lavish flaunting of money.
“They been hiding a Basquiat for decades just to use it for a Tiffany’s ad?” someone asked.
It was the use of the painting in an advertisement for a different critic.
This person remarked on the fact that art becomes a commodity so quickly these days.
Although, not everyone is against the use, and this person shared their thoughts on how no one can speak on behalf of Basquiat.
Jay-Z has always been open about his love of Basquiat and his work, and even references the artist in multiple songs.
Plus, he currently owns a $4.5 million Basquiat, so the ad most likely meant no disrespect to the late painter. So there you have it.
