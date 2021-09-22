Betting Platform Chipz Launches NFT Marketplace Along With First Ambassador — UFC Champion Nick Diaz By CoinQuora

Betting Platform Chipz Launches NFT Marketplace Along With First Ambassador — UFC Champion Nick Diaz



Chipz launches its NFT marketplace.

They also announced their first major brand ambassador — UFC Champion Nick Diaz.

The platform will support NFL, NBA, cover video games, casino games, etc.

Gambling, as we know it, is being completely reinvented by the recent adoption of cryptocurrencies, as well as the blossoming DeFi (Decentralized Finance) sector. A surge in NFTs (Non-fungible Tokens), and the rise of esports in response to the pandemic, have enhanced growth even further.

With the development of decentralized smart contracts & oracles, sportsbooks are now able to aggregate real-life events for immutable verification and betting, whereas blockchain games have given a new lease of life to the industry.

Following these technological advancements, a surge of new gambling projects have emerged, many of them with their own utility cryptocurrency or token, claiming to bring new technology to the table. The que…

