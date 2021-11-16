Bette Midler, SJP, & Kathy Najimy Filming ‘Hocus Pocus’ — Photos – Hollywood Life

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reunited on set for the filming of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ in Newport, Rhode Island on Tuesday, looking witchier than ever!

Sistahs assemble! Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy were spotted filming for Hocus Pocus 2 in Newport, Rhode Island on Nov. 16, gathering together for a witchy reunion. SJP, 56, wore her hair in her character’s signature long, light blond curls while Bette, 75 and Kathy, 64, also sported their same hairstyles from the 1993 family adventure movie.

The ladies also donned the similar-looking costumes from the original, with SJP in a burgundy and gold corset, Kathy in a maroon bodice and flowing sleeves, and Bette in her dramatic green and gold number. The 1993 flick followed the witchy sisters who were accidentally brought back from the dead on Halloween night to malevolently seek out children in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts, but the plot on the sequel has not yet been revealed.

In honor of “Disney Plus Day” on Nov. 12, Disney announced that Hocus Pocus 2 would arrive to the streaming service in Fall 2022. The service also shared the first-look photo of Bette, SJP, and Kathy as their iconic witch characters on Twitter. “They’re already running amok, amok, amok!” the tweet read. “@BetteMidler, @SJP, and @KathyNajimy are in production on #HocusPocus2, coming Fall 2022 on #DisneyPlus.”

Moreover, in addition to her promoting the upcoming Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, SJP teased Hocus Pocus 2 to her Instagram, posting a picture of three black-booted toes pointing in together, likely those of herself plus her co-stars, Bette and Kathy. “Dance rehearsal. No rest for the wicked. Sabbath ha. X, SJ,” she signed the post.

Although the original film came out in 1993, Hocus Pocus is a beloved Halloween classic that millions of people watch every October to celebrate the holiday. The movie, however, wasn’t a box office hit when it originally hit theaters on July 16, 1993. The movie only made $38 million off of a $28 million budget. In the nearly 30 years since Hocus Pocus came out, it’s become quite the phenomenon, as fans are already declaring their excitement for the upcoming sequel set to arrive next fall!