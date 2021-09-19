Beto plans Texas comeback in governor’s race -Axios By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. Representative and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks during a protest against Texas legislators who are advancing a slew of new voting restrictions in Austin, Texas, U.S., May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mikala Compton



(Reuters) – Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke is preparing to run for governor of Texas in 2022, a move that would pit a high-profile Democratic challenger against the current Republican leader of the state, Axios https://www.axios.com/scoop-beto-plans-texas-comeback-governors-race-33a3ae1a-4c58-4e7a-9e44-26342d3128c9.html reported on Sunday.

The former three-term congressman and 2020 presidential candidate from El Paso has been calling allies for advice and is expected to announce the news later this year, Axios said, citing political operatives.

O’Rourke developed a national profile when he ran against Ted Cruz for a U.S. Senate seat in 2018. O’Rourke lost, but fared better than expected against the sitting Republican Senator.

The potential challenge comes as Republican Governor Greg Abbott sees his approval rating decline, according to a University of Texas poll https://texaspolitics.utexas.edu/set/greg-abbott-job-approval-trend through August 2021. Texas has made national headlines as thousands of migrants arrive at its border with Mexico, coronavirus cases surge, and the state rolls out a law that effectively bans all abortions.