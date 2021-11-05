Bethenny Frankel Joke On Pete Davidson’s Manhood After Kim Date – Hollywood Life

Bethenny Frankel added some hilarious colorful commentary to the headlines about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s unexpected romance.



Bethenny Frankel, 50, couldn’t help but react to the surprising news about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s apparent romance! The former Real Housewives of New York star hilariously posted a tweet about Pete’s manhood on Thursday, Nov. 4, which has been an on-going social media debate for years. “Years later, I still maintain that Pete Davidson shoots diamonds out of his penis….he needs a deal with @ZalesJewelers (and yes he is talented, charming, smart & cute) but his game is tight,” she wrote.

The tweet comes just days after Kim, 40, and Pete, 27, were photographed holding hands at Knott’s Berry Farm while going down a rollercoaster drop. The pair shared the same cart on the ride, per video obtained EXCLUSIVELY by HollywoodLife, and appeared totally comfortable in each other’s presence. An eyewitness also told HL that Pete and Kim “looked like a couple” as they “held hands” once again to exit the ride.

“Pete was non-stop smiling and Kim was turned towards him for most of the time, except a few moments,” they revealed to HL. Kim touched down in NYC earlier this week for the WSJ Innovators Awards, and her trip included back-to-back dates with Pete — including one on a rooftop in Staten Island. How romantic!

Pete’s manhood has been a subject of conversation for some time, dating back to a tweet posted by his former fiancée Ariana Grande. The 28-year-old dedicated a song to the Saturday Night Live actor on her third album Sweetener, simply dubbed “pete davidson.” In reference to the track, a Twitter user inquired about his size, to which she replied, “Like 10 inches? …oh f—…i mean…like a lil over a minute.” The later deleted tweet inspired the popular phrase “big dick energy.”

Pete later addressed the controversial tweet in an interview with Howard Stern. “I think she’s just tiny. I think I have an average sized penis and she’s tiny. Everything’s big to her,” he said to the SiriusXM host. “It’s like I’m [wearing] VR glasses. It’s insane, it’s nuts. I’m a lucky mother f–ker,” he also said about his ex-fiancée.