BetaShares crypto company ETF smashes Australian records on opening day By Cointelegraph

Australian fund management company BetaShares’ new crypto company ETF smashed Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) records within the first 15 minutes of listing.
The Capital Appreciation Portfolio Diversification (CRYP) fund enables investors to gain exposure to 50 pure-play listed crypto companies from around the world such as exchanges, mining companies and equipment firms.
