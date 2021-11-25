Best Women’s Sherpa Jacket For Winter – Shop – Hollywood Life

Getting to & from the gym doesn’t have to be a dreaded chore this winter, thanks to this cozy sherpa jacket! With over 2.3k reviews, this fleece-lined staple is a must-have & it’s under $40.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
If you’re like us, a lot of the time we’re looking to grab something lightweight yet warm to throw on in the winter, especially if we’re heading out to run a few errands or hit the gym. Instead of pulling on a bulky winter jacket, sometimes it’s nice to just have something a bit lighter to keep you warm when you’re on the go. This fleece-lined, sherpa quarter-zip jacket is part of the Amazon Essentials line, and you definitely need it as a wardrobe staple. Best of all, it’s under $40!
Shop this Amazon Essentials Fleece Quarter-Zip here for just $34.50!
Amazon continues to drop deals on deals, especially in clothing and fashion, and we’re totally here for it. Amazon Essentials, a 100% Amazon brand, is introducing this soft, sherpa quarter-zip jacket that is a great thing to have on hand all winter long. It’s polar fleece-lined, 100% polyester, and imported, and can act as both a lightweight and warm little something to throw on over your gym clothes. It even could be worn as a base layer to wear underneath a heavier jacket for those extra cold days. It’s totally machine washable, and the quarter-zip front makes it breathable and roomy enough to not feel stuffy. Slip your keys, sunglasses, or whatever into the side pockets for easy access, and you’ve got the perfect on-the-go layer to throw on when you’re rushing out the door. It’s available in 10 beautiful and versatile colors, and at just $35, you could order yourself a few of these to match your entire wardrobe – without feeling any guilt in your wallet!
Amazon Essentials is a completely Amazon-owned brand whose mission is to focus on creating high-quality, long-lasting clothing for everyone while staying affordable. They not only create fabulous fleece-lined sherpas but also sweaters, various jackets, and more – available in all sizes for all shapes and sizes. Starting with this fleece sherpa quarter zip, the reviews on it are so positive that they speak for themselves. Customers have raved about this jacket, reviewing it as “Warm, fits and looks exactly as expected. Love it!”, and “Super cute and very warm. The pockets are on the side but do join in the middle so you can keep your hands warm also.” Between the ultra-soft material and handy pockets to keep your essentials in check, you can’t go wrong with this quarter-zip sherpa. Pair it with your favorite lounge joggers for a chilly Friday movie night, or throw it on top of your favorite gym tank as you head out to catch a fitness class. The possibilities are endless, but one thing’s for sure – you won’t regret having this fleece in your closet this winter!