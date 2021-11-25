Best Women’s Sherpa Jacket For Winter – Shop – Hollywood Life

Getting to & from the gym doesn’t have to be a dreaded chore this winter, thanks to this cozy sherpa jacket! With over 2.3k reviews, this fleece-lined staple is a must-have & it’s under $40.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re like us, a lot of the time we’re looking to grab something lightweight yet warm to throw on in the winter, especially if we’re heading out to run a few errands or hit the gym. Instead of pulling on a bulky winter jacket, sometimes it’s nice to just have something a bit lighter to keep you warm when you’re on the go. This fleece-lined, sherpa quarter-zip jacket is part of the Amazon Essentials line, and you definitely need it as a wardrobe staple. Best of all, it’s under $40!

Shop this Amazon Essentials Fleece Quarter-Zip here for just $34.50!

Amazon continues to drop deals on deals, especially in clothing and fashion, and we’re totally here for it. Amazon Essentials, a 100% Amazon brand, is introducing this soft, sherpa quarter-zip jacket that is a great thing to have on hand all winter long. It’s polar fleece-lined, 100% polyester, and imported, and can act as both a lightweight and warm little something to throw on over your gym clothes. It even could be worn as a base layer to wear underneath a heavier jacket for those extra cold days. It’s totally machine washable, and the quarter-zip front makes it breathable and roomy enough to not feel stuffy. Slip your keys, sunglasses, or whatever into the side pockets for easy access, and you’ve got the perfect on-the-go layer to throw on when you’re rushing out the door. It’s available in 10 beautiful and versatile colors, and at just $35, you could order yourself a few of these to match your entire wardrobe – without feeling any guilt in your wallet!