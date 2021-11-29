Best Tablet Deal – Shop The Amazon Fire Tablet – Hollywood Life

There’s nothing better than having entertainment at your fingertips & now you can, thanks to the Fire Tablet that’s currently 50% off for Cyber Monday!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

During these trying times, all of us have been looking for an outlet and some entertainment which is why the all-new Fire HD 8 Tablet is the perfect option for you. As part of Cyber Monday, the tablet is currently 50% off the retail price of $89.99, so it can be all yours for just $44.99, which means you save $45. The tablet provides you with entertainment any time, anywhere and you definitely don’t want to miss out on this deal.

Get the all-new Fire HD 8 Tablet here for $44.99.

The tablet comes in four colors – black, white, pink, and blue, plus it has two different storage options – 32 GB or 64 GB. The table has an 8″ HD display, twice the storage as the older models, and two GB RAM. The tablet battery lasts up to 12 hours of reading, internet surfing, watching videos, and listening to music, plus, it has USB-C charging which is super fast as it can fully charge in under five hours.

On the tablet you can watch all of your favorite shows or movies on Netflix or Hulu, plus, you can download apps like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and so much more through Amazon’s Appstore. Even better, it has a Game Mode which allows you to get a great gaming experience without any interruptions, it’s hands-free with Alexa, and has a front and rear-facing camera.

It’s lightweight, easy-to-use, and extremely convenient, plus, you can take it with you wherever you want to go and it fits perfectly in a purse or bag. Whether you want to gift the tablet or keep it for yourself, you have to act fast if you want to snag this discounted price because the deal won’t last forever!