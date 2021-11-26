Best Sonos Sound Bar Alternative – Shop – Hollywood Life

These days all we do is watch TV, so why not enhance your experience with this sound bar that’s just as good as Sonos for less than half the price!

If you’re interested in amping up your living room with some serious movie theater sound, then look no further than the MEGACRA 100 Watt 40 Inch TV Sound Bar that’s currently on sale at Amazon. The sound bar retails for $109.99 and is currently 23% off, so it can be all yours for just $84.95, saving you $25.04. Not only is the speaker on sale, but it also has over 4,300 positive reviews.

This 100 watts, 40-inch deep bass sound bar gives you extremely clear sound that makes you feel like you’re in a home theater. There are a variety of sound effect modes to coincide with different movies, television shows, music, and more. It connects wirelessly and you can pair it via Bluetooth from up to 33 ft away. You can customize your sounds and the sound bar can either be placed under the TV or mounted to the wall. There’s a reason why over 8,500 people gave this sound bar great reviews and it’s because people swear by it.

One customer gushed, “It took less than 10 minutes from opening the box and setting it up. Easy and simple, there are many options to use it, Bluetooth, AV cable, Optical port. I prefer optical connect to TV. Looks great on my TV stand and sounds great as well! And when you feel like it, easy Bluetooth connect to cellphone for Music. A wall template with screws was also in the box making it so easy to mount it to the wall.”