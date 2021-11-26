Best Skin Care Fridge To Store Your Beauty Products — Shop – Hollywood Life

Stay on top of your beauty routine with this amazing deal on a mini fridge that will keep all your products cool & fresh!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A few years ago, mini-fridges were used only for travel, college dorm rooms, or in company conference rooms and offices. Now, they serve a much broader (and arguably better) purpose — such as a cooling storage space for your favorite beauty products! There’s nothing like the soothing sensation of an ice-cold jade roller on your face or a cool sheet mask. With the AstroAl Mini Fridge, you can store your top-shelf beauty products in a stylish and affordable space!

There’s a number of reasons customers continue to give glowing reviews about the AstroAl mini fridge. First of all, it’s designed to be a multi-purpose thermoelectric storage space that can either cool or warm items. It can cool up to 32°F (18°C), or keep warm up to 150°F (66°C).

This mini fridge is super spacious with 4 liters of capacity (that’s 6 12 oz cans, to give you a better idea). Additionally, medications and other skincare bottles and containers can be stored with ease and room to spare! Hey moms, this one’s for you too because this mini fridge is the ideal space to keep small items, like breast milk, either cool or warm.

Many customers noted how impressed they were with the AC/DC adapters on the AstroAl mini fridge. Two plugs are included for both standard wall outlets and 12V cigarette lighters in vehicles. (NOTE: Make sure to only run your cooler/heater while your vehicle’s engine is on or you risk draining your vehicle’s battery). This makes it super easy for travel and other remote places.

For the more health-conscious shoppers, this mini fridge has eco-friendly engineering. Its semiconductor refrigeration chip is freon-free and environmentally friendly. Another bonus is its quiet technology, which keeps sound at a minimum, so you and your guests won’t hear any distracting noises. AstroAl also offers a 3-year warranty on this mini fridge!

If you’re still wondering why on earth anyone would store beauty products in a mini fridge, just keep reading. It’s actually a very common question to ask why serums, creams, sheet masks, and other skincare items are stored in mini fridges. First off, mini fridges allow products to be stored away from last night’s chicken, or any other food and drink items in a normal kitchen fridge. As for the science behind cooling beauty products, we’ll leave it up to the experts.

“Generally, but not always, refrigerating products will help extend their shelf life,” Joshua Zeichner, the director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, told Allure. “Moreover, the cooling sensation on the skin from applying a refrigerated product may help calm itch and give a more soothing effect than a room-temperature product. This is likely because the cool temperature may calm over-firing nerves that lead to itch and discomfort in the skin,” Zeichner explained.

Elizabeth Tanzi, founder and director of Capital Laser & Skin Care For Tanzi, revealed which part of your skincare routine that’s worth refrigerating — undereye cream. “The fact that it’s cold helps to vasoconstrict and may help with puffiness,” Tanzi told the magazine.