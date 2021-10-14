Best Margaret Qualley Moments On Netflix’s “Maid”

Consider this Margaret Qualley’s Emmy campaign.
She’s now back on the small screen, this time starring on Netflix’s miniseries Maid as Alex, a single mother and domestic violence survivor trying to make ends meet as a cleaner. Her performance, in short, is absolutely stunning.
Alex is smart, funny, kind, tough, and extremely complicated — and Qualley embodies her perfectly. To pay homage to her truly Emmy-worthy performance, here are her standout moments on Maid, a must-watch if you haven’t already seen it!
1.
When a driver hits Alex’s car as she’s running frantically on the freeway trying to find Schmariel for her daughter Maddy.
2.
When Alex finds herself all alone at the ferry station.
3.
When Alex tells Regina off.
4.
When Alex helps Sean out when he’s high, even though he’s trying to take Maddy away from her in court.
5.
When Alex tells Regina that she lives for her daughter.
6.
When Alex narrates what her home would look like after Regina tells her about her divorce and son.
7.
When Alex realizes that she hid in the cupboard as a child because her father hurt her mother.
8.
The heartbreaking moment when Alex’s landlords kick her out because of Sean’s reckless behavior at Maddy’s birthday party.
9.
When Alex tells Nate that they’re not equal.
10.
When Alex freezes after her mother breaks into her own home and hurts her hand.
11.
When Alex tells her mom that she loves her at the hospital.
12.
When Alex takes her daughter on a bear hunt.
13.
When Alex becomes horribly depressed after Sean demonizes her for getting into college and returns her car to Nate.
14.
When Alex takes Maddy away from the trailer after finding her in the cupboard.
15.
When Alex meets her first client outside of Value Maids.
16.
When Alex serves Sean.
17.
When Alex confronts her mother about being homeless.
18.
When Alex confronts her dad.
19.
When Alex tells Paula that she’s going without her.
20.
When Alex describes her happiest day to her writing group.
What was your favorite Margaret Qualley moment on Maid? Drop your thoughts below!
