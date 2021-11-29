Best Fire Stick Deal – Shop The Streaming Device – Hollywood Life

It seems like all we do lately is watch our favorite shows & movies & luckily the Amazon Fire Stick is currently 50% off!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is currently 50% off the retail price of $49.99 so it can be all yours for just $24.99, saving you $25. The Fire Stick is a great way to watch all of your favorite shows and movies at any time. It has 4K streaming and allows you to watch whatever you want from services including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO, Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and more.

Get the Fire TV Stick here for $24.99.

There is so much you can do with a Fire Stick – you can start content using Alexa Voice Remote, you can watch your shows in 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+, plus you can choose from 500,000 movies and TV episodes. Even better, if you’re an Amazon Prime member get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes. Even better, the Fire Stick comes with a free 1-year Food Network Kitchen subscription that provides you with a live Q&A with a culinary expert and so much more.

Over 766,000 customers gave this streaming device positive reviews and you do not want to miss out on this deal because it won’t last forever. It would be a great gift idea or you can keep it for yourself – either way, you can’t pass up this 50% off deal where you save $25!