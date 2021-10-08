Best Collar Crop Top – Shop – Hollywood Life

Hailey Baldwin just rocked a super chic & sexy crop top that is perfect for spring & we found a great dupe that’s less than 1/2 the price.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Hailey Baldwin is a trendsetter and her latest look may just be our favorite. Hailey was out and about in LA when she rocked a long-sleeve white Jacquemus Crop Top with a collar, baggy arms, a wrap front, and a low-cut V-neckline. She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted fitted tan Musier Paris Sixtine Trousers, The Attico Satin Trousse Bag, Bottega Veneta Dream Sandals, Reality Eyewear Xray Specs in Stoned, and Balenciaga B Hoops Earrings. While we loved her entire outfit, it was her top that truly stole the show. Her cropped oxford top costs a whopping $420, but if you want to try out the look for less, then you need the SOLY HUX Twist Front Long Sleeve Crop Top Blouse.

Get the SOLY HUX Twist Front Long Sleeve Crop Top Blouse here for $24.99.

The cropped blouse retails for just $24.99, so that’s $400 less than Hailey’s top, and it’s just as stylish. Even better, the top has exaggerated shoulders that flow into long sleeves, a large collar, and a low neckline. The top comes in two different neutral colors – black and white – both of which have a knotted front. The top is the perfect shirt to wear this spring whether you want to rock it with trousers as Hailey did, a pair of jeans, shorts, or even a skirt – the possibilities are endless.

There’s a reason why this top has 4 1/2 stars out of 5 and it’s because people swear by it. One customer gushed, “Excellent!! I normally get scared to buy stuff just because it looks good on the model but with this you don’t gotta worry it fit perfectly and looks beautiful, I must confess first time buying a cloth on Amazon and loving it I promise it more beautiful on the body, the material is more expensive then what u pay for.”