Best Celebrity Fashion Red Carpet Looks 2021

I’m so glad red carpets are back.
2.
Megan Fox in Mugler at the MTV VMAs:
3.
Carey Mulligan in Valentino at the Oscars:
4.
Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent at the Met Gala:
5.
Gemma Chan in Zuhair Murad at the Eternals UK premiere:
7.
Timothée Chalamet in Tom Ford at a French Dispatch screening at the Cannes Film Festival:
8.
Amanda Seyfried in Giorgio Armani at the Oscars:
9.
Dakota Johnson in Gucci at The Lost Daughter Venice Film Festival premiere:
10.
Dua Lipa in Versace at the Grammys:
11.
Bella Hadid in Schiaparelli at the Cannes Film Festival:
12.
Kaley Cuoco in Vera Wang at the Emmys:
13.
Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci at the LACMA Art+Film Gala:
14.
Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at the Golden Globes:
15.
Lady Gaga in Gucci for the House of Gucci UK premiere:
16.
Pete Davidson in Thom Browne at the Met Gala:
17.
Lil Nas X in Andrea Grossi at the BET Awards:
18.
Andra Day in Chanel at the Oscars:
19.
Regina King in Louis Vuitton at the Oscars:
20.
Simu Liu in Grayscale at the Shang-Chi UK premiere:
21.
Dan Levy in Thom Browne at the Emmys:
22.
Megan Thee Stallion in Natalia Fedner at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover launch:
23.
Jason Sudeikis in Tom Ford at the Emmys:
24.
Billy Porter in Ashi at the Emmys:
25.
Lil Nas X in Versace at the MTV VMAs:
26.
Zendaya in Valentino at the Oscars:
27.
Gigi Hadid in Prada at the Met Gala:
28.
Dua Lipa in Vivien Westwood at the BRIT Awards:
29.
Tiara Thomas in Jovana Louis at the Oscars:
30.
Olly Alexander in Gucci at the BRIT Awards:
31.
Colman Domingo in Versace at the Oscars:
32.
Maluma in Versace at the Met Gala:
33.
Maria Bakalova in Louis Vuitton at the Oscars:
34.
H.E.R. in Dundas at the Oscars:
35.
Cardi B in Mugler at Paris Fashion Week:
36.
Miley Cyrus in Gucci at the LACMA Art+Film Gala:
37.
Lady Gaga in Versace at the House of Gucci Italian premiere:
38.
Maya Jama in Julien Macdonald at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards:
39.
Doja Cat in Vivienne Westwood at the VMAs:
40.
Olivia Rodrigo in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala:
41.
Machine Gun Kelly in Berluti at the VMAs:
42.
Milena Smit in Balmain at the Venice Film Festival:
43.
Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton at the No Time to Die premiere:
44.
Rina Sawayama in Balmain at the BRIT Awards:
45.
Carrie Underwood in Iris van Herpen at the Latin American Music Awards:
46.
Barbie Ferreira in Jonathan Simkhai at the Met Gala:
47.
Mj Rodriguez in Jean Paul Gaultier at the Pose Season 3 premiere:
48.
Luma Grothe in Zuhair Murad at the Stillwater Cannes Film Festival screening:
49.
Harry Styles in Gucci at the BRIT Awards:
The year is almost over, and we’re looking back on 2021. Check out more from the year here!
Which looks were your fave this year? LMK in the comments!