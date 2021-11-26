Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Best Celebrity Fashion Red Carpet Looks 2021

by Bradly Lamb
I’m so glad red carpets are back.

1.

Zendaya in Balmain at the Dune Venice Film Festival premiere:


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

2.

Megan Fox in Mugler at the MTV VMAs:


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

3.

Carey Mulligan in Valentino at the Oscars:

4.

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent at the Met Gala:


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

5.

Gemma Chan in Zuhair Murad at the Eternals UK premiere:


Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

7.

Timothée Chalamet in Tom Ford at a French Dispatch screening at the Cannes Film Festival:


Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

8.

Amanda Seyfried in Giorgio Armani at the Oscars:

9.

Dakota Johnson in Gucci at The Lost Daughter Venice Film Festival premiere:


Stefania D’alessandro / Getty Images

10.

Dua Lipa in Versace at the Grammys:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

11.

Bella Hadid in Schiaparelli at the Cannes Film Festival:


Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

12.

Kaley Cuoco in Vera Wang at the Emmys:

13.

Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci at the LACMA Art+Film Gala:


Presley Ann / Getty Images for LACMA

14.

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at the Golden Globes:

15.

Lady Gaga in Gucci for the House of Gucci UK premiere:


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pic

16.

Pete Davidson in Thom Browne at the Met Gala:


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

17.

Lil Nas X in Andrea Grossi at the BET Awards:

18.

Andra Day in Chanel at the Oscars:


Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

19.

Regina King in Louis Vuitton at the Oscars:

20.

Simu Liu in Grayscale at the Shang-Chi UK premiere:


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

21.

Dan Levy in Thom Browne at the Emmys:

22.

Megan Thee Stallion in Natalia Fedner at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover launch:


Rodrigo Varela / Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

23.

Jason Sudeikis in Tom Ford at the Emmys:

24.

Billy Porter in Ashi at the Emmys:

25.

Lil Nas X in Versace at the MTV VMAs:


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for MTV / ViacomCBS

26.

Zendaya in Valentino at the Oscars:

27.

Gigi Hadid in Prada at the Met Gala:


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

28.

Dua Lipa in Vivien Westwood at the BRIT Awards:


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards / Getty Images

29.

Tiara Thomas in Jovana Louis at the Oscars:

30.

Olly Alexander in Gucci at the BRIT Awards:


JMEnternational for BRIT Awards / Getty Images

31.

Colman Domingo in Versace at the Oscars:

32.

Maluma in Versace at the Met Gala:


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

33.

Maria Bakalova in Louis Vuitton at the Oscars:

34.

H.E.R. in Dundas at the Oscars:

35.

Cardi B in Mugler at Paris Fashion Week:


Richard Bord / WireImage / Getty Images

36.

Miley Cyrus in Gucci at the LACMA Art+Film Gala:


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

37.

Lady Gaga in Versace at the House of Gucci Italian premiere:


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

38.

Maya Jama in Julien Macdonald at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards:


Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

39.

Doja Cat in Vivienne Westwood at the VMAs:


Astrid Stawiarz / WireImage / Getty Images

40.

Olivia Rodrigo in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

41.

Machine Gun Kelly in Berluti at the VMAs:


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for MTV / ViacomCBS

42.

Milena Smit in Balmain at the Venice Film Festival:


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

43.

Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton at the No Time to Die premiere:


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

44.

Rina Sawayama in Balmain at the BRIT Awards:


JMEnternational for BRIT Awards / Getty Images

45.

Carrie Underwood in Iris van Herpen at the Latin American Music Awards:


Telemundo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

46.

Barbie Ferreira in Jonathan Simkhai at the Met Gala:


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

47.

Mj Rodriguez in Jean Paul Gaultier at the Pose Season 3 premiere:


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

48.

Luma Grothe in Zuhair Murad at the Stillwater Cannes Film Festival screening:


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

49.

Harry Styles in Gucci at the BRIT Awards:


JMEnternational for BRIT Awards / Getty Images


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images For The Met Museum / Vogue

The year is almost over, and we’re looking back on 2021. Check out more from the year here!

Which looks were your fave this year? LMK in the comments!

