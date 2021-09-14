Best Celebrity Beauty Looks At Met Gala 2021

Bradly Lamb
All of the 1920s-inspired looks >>>>>>.

This year’s Met Gala was, to put it kindly, kinda all over the place. The theme — “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” — was either disregarded completely (ahem, every male celeb who copped out with a plain black suit) or taken way too literally (*shudders* the horror that is a red, white, and blue fit).

But, fret not! There were some wins out there — especially in the beauty department. From braided hair to gorgeous glams, the celebs below showed out with beat faces and bespoke jewelry to the teeth. Keep scrolling to see the night’s best looks!


Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

Hailee absolutely KILLED this look, and you can argue with the wall of your choosing if you disagree. The platinum blonde eyebrows and bob make her unrecognizable, yes, but it’s nice to see her push the bounds of fashion and beauty with her look. I mean, someone at this gala had to, right?


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

You’ve heard it before (for good reason), and you will hear it again: Michaela’s face card never declines. And, I would be incredibly remiss if I didn’t include her in this roundup.


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

A vision to behold! Keke’s Diana Ross-inspired look was spot-on, and with a smoky eyeshadow THAT seamlessly blended? An icon, truly.


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

I will not apologize for how frequently I will talk about this particular beauty look for the years to come. We can expect nothing less from the Queen of Beauty YouTube, but Nikkie’s Marsha P. Johnson-inspired look legitimately blew me away.


Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Image

I swear silver jewelry and blue eyeshadow has never looked as good as it does on this elite gymnast.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images


Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

Quannah is an Indigenous model (of Hän Gwich’in and Oglala Lakota descent) who made her New York Fashion Week debut right before she hopped onto the scene at the Met. Her face tattoos, called Yidįįłtoo, are a traditional Hän Gwich’in look going back thousands of years. Paired with a Navajo jewelry collection from Jocelyn Billy Upshaw with turquenite and silver pieces, Quannah’s glam absolutely won the evening with her look. You can’t have an American theme without representation from Indigenous folk!


Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Image

The contacts ALONE qualify Hunter for this list, but the headpiece (facepiece?) makes her metallic, sci-fi Prada look truly out of this world. 


Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

The South Sudanese Australian model never misses. The icy silver jewelry paired with a frosty inner corner eyeshadow is just *chef’s kiss.*


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Lupita’s all-denim Versace look was — hands down — one of the best interpretations of this year’s theme. But, it’s her hair, inspired by the work of photographer and multimedia artist Lorna Simpson that really drives home the fashion icon she is. 


Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

The young poet and this year’s co-host brought her A-game to the gala, with a reimagined take on the Statue of Liberty. Little known fact, she actually invented elegance and grace (see Exhibit A: her hair pieces and Exhibit B: her crystal-dusted makeup).


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images


Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

From the necklace to the veil, the hairstyle to the most perfect contour I’ve ever seen, Yara’s Josephine Baker-inspired look is sure to go down in Met Gala history.

14.

Lazarus Lynch


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

As you all know, men tend to be boring and basic with their Met Gala looks. But clearly, that’s not Lazarus’ style (and we are ever so grateful). The chef and entrepreneur was the picture of glamour with a white winged liner look and braided hair.


Ray Tamarra / GC Images / Getty Images

I could write a whole dissertation on Lil Nas X’s — not one, not two, but three — looks, but it’s the simple detailing on his eye that I want to focus on here. The small gold wing and earrings are the perfect accent for all of his costume changes. The A+ here stands for “accentuate.”


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

I have to say this was the night’s most refreshing look for me! Similar to Megan Fox’s look, Kristen’s is an homage to the “Queen of Pinups” Bettie Page, mixed with some rock ‘n’ roll flair. The eye makeup is stunning, but it’s the hair that seals the deal for me.


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Completely on-point with this year’s theme, Simone’s star-spangled look is a silvery sensation. The standout piece for this glam is — without a doubt — her lengthy earrings.


Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

You’re looking at Dune‘s biggest fan. Yup, Grimes’ futuristic, sci-fi look is not only completely on-brand for her as a person, but it’s also inspired by a key character named Bene Gesserit from Frank Herbert’s novel. Her Iris van Herpen-designed fit is complete with a Chris Habana mask and a literal sword made out of a…Colt AR-15A3 — which will now be housed in the Met’s permanent collection. 


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

I mean, where to even begin? While the supermodel’s halo-esque gold feathered headpiece designed by Harris Reed with collaboration from Dolce & Gabbana may fit the gala’s 2018 Heavenly Bodies theme more aptly, I’ll give her a pass because she just looks so damn good!


Ray Tamarra / GC Images / Getty Images

Olivia channeled the flapper era with ease in her all-black feathered look — complete with smoky eye makeup, shoulder-length silver earrings, and chunky silver bracelet. What more can you ask for?


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Remember when I said men don’t really understand the assignment when it comes to the Met Gala? Yeah, Eugene is not one of those men. The BuzzFeed alum’s bright-red editorial makeup is the stuff of Vogue covers. 


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

A capital-H hottie, the rapper looks absolutely timeless in her custom Coach gown. Drawing from old Hollywood glamour, Thee Stallion has thus been christened “Megan Thee Monroe.”


Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images, Taylor Hill / WireImage

Spotted: Whitney looking stunning as ever. Her hair and green-beaded eye makeup is definitely one of best beauty looks of the gala.


Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

The actor’s hair — done by Vernon François — was styled into a durag for a lovely homage to the way Black culture and fashion propels mainstream beauty. “When I heard the theme was American fashion, it felt important to me to encapsulate the queer, Black people I think are responsible for that,” they told co-host Keke Palmer.


Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

Storm literally flew to New York, chopped off her hair, and dyed it blonde within a day of the gala. If the chic detailing on her rose-encrusted necklace and the dainty rhinestones on her eyelids don’t scream poise, I don’t really know what does.


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kehlani’s Cruella-esque and ’70s-inspired hair was definitely one of the best looks of the night. Vintage, chic, and edgy all in one.


Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images, Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Gemma’s tribute to Anna May Wong — the first Chinese American film star of film’s golden era — is beyond beautiful. Down to the elaborate braided hair and silver accents, the Eternals star absolutely nailed the look.


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

The Met Gala veteran and British racing driver was the picture of elegance with his singular cross earring and nose piercing. What’s more, the fashion icon used his seat at the table to support emerging Black designers and creatives. 

31.

Imaan Hammam


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The Dutch model’s star-spangled Versace dress aside, her elegant hairstyle and makeup are just the kind of American classic you’d expect for this theme.


Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Barbie’s look is giving Daisy Buchanan (sans murder, of course), and I am absolutely here for it. Her ringlets and custom hair piece, along with the dedication to decade-specific eyebrows, makes this a top-tier glam.


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Did Lorde show up fitting the Heavenly Bodies theme? Yes. Am I mad about it? Definitely not. The “Solar Power” singer’s headpiece is possibly the only thing worthy of resting on the ethereal angel being’s head.


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The Game of Thrones alumna’s Matrix-inspired look will, undoubtedly, stand the test of time. “I’ve grown up on these American icons—women in film, these heroines. It shaped the woman that I became, and so it kind of made sense for me to honor those people tonight,” she said of her look. And to save you the numerous thoughts I have on this spectacular look, I’ll just bring up one point: How many cans of hairspray do you think it took to achieve this?

35.

Anok Yai


Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

The South Sudanese model first rose to fame when her photo of her during Howard University’s homecoming week went viral in 2017. Simply breath-taking, her Josephine Baker tribute is what you’ll see in the dictionary when you look up such words as “grace” and “heavenly.” 

What were your favorite beauty looks at this year’s Met Gala? LMK in the comments!

