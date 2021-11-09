Best Cecily Strong Moments On “Saturday Night Live”

Goober the Clown — Cecily Strong in serious Big Comfy Couch clown gear — recently made headlines after a strange but powerful Weekend Update segment on Saturday Night Live. In the sketch, Goober commented on the Texas abortion law by discussing her own abortion in her 20s…while twisting worm-shaped balloons and squirting water.
If you’ve been tuning into SNL over the past few years, you’ll know that Cecily is a freaking legend. Joining the show in 2012, she’s one of the SNL‘s finest, a gem of a character actress who’s always putting her entire foot into each sketch.
She’s a professional on live television, known to be one of the cast members who almost never ever breaks character. Whether she’s doing an accent or singing a song for a skit, she embodies her characters fully.
To pay homage to Cecily’s truly excellent work throughout the years, let’s revisit her best sketches so far!
1.
“Weekend Update: Claire from HR”
2.
“Weekend Update: Goober the Clown on Abortion”
3.
“Weekend Update: Jeanine Pirro on the Mexico–United States Border”
4.
“Weekend Update: Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation with on Christmas”
5.
“Weekend Update: Cathy Anne on Pizzagate”
6.
“Christmas Sing Along”
7.
“Italian Restaurant”
8.
“Manolo Blahnik”
9.
“Close Encounter”
10.
“Hero Dog Press Conference”
11.
“Love at First Sight”
15.
“First Lady”
16.
“Girlfriends Game Night”
17.
“Singing Sisters”
19.
“CNN Newsroom”
Did we miss any other iconic Cecily Strong performances? Let us know below!