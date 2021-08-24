Best Buy raises annual sales forecast as electronics demand holds strong By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. A sign marks a Best Buy store in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder



(Reuters) -Best Buy Co Inc raised its full-year comparable sales forecast on Tuesday, as the electronics retailer expects demand to be resilient compared to analysts’ fears of a drop in growth from a pandemic-induced sale surge last year.

The retailer’s shares, which have gained 12.4% this year, rose 6% in premarket trading.

The consumer electronics retailer’s sales have surged over the last year as stuck-at-home Americans splurged on laptops, webcams and other computer accessories for their home offices and remote learning setups.

The demand held strong in the second quarter, with Best Buy reporting a 20% jump in comparable sales, beating analysts’ average estimate of a 17.2% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Best Buy said it expects full-year comparable sales to rise 9% to 11%, compared to its previous forecast of an increase of 3% to 6%.

The company said it expects third-quarter comparable sales to fall 1% to 3%, compared with analysts’ average estimate of a 9.1% drop, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.